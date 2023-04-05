African Confederation Cup draw















CAIRO, April 5 (Reuters) - The draw for the knockout stages of the African Confederation Cup was conducted by the Confederation of African Football on Wednesday:

Quarter-finals:

Pyramids (Egypt) v Marumo Gallants (South Africa)

US Monastir (Tunisia) v ASEC Abidjan (Ivory Coast)

USM Alger (Algeria) v Royal Armed Forces (Morocco)

Rivers United (Nigeria) v Young Africans (Tanzania)

Team mentioned first plays at home at the first leg.

The quarter-final ties will be played over two legs on April 23 and April 30.

Semi-finals:

Rivers United or Young Africans v Pyramids or Marumo Gallants

US Monastir or ASEC Abidjan v USM Alger or Royal Armed Forces

Team mentioned first plays at home at the first leg.

The semi-final ties will be played over two legs on May 14 and May 21.

Final:

Rivers United or Young Africans or Pyramids or Marumo Gallants v US Monastir or ASEC Abidjan or USM Alger or Royal Armed Forces

Team mentioned first plays at home at the first leg.

The final is to be played over two legs on June 4 and June 11.

Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Ed Osmond











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.