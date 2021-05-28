Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Al Ahly claim African Super Cup with 2-0 victory

Reuters
1 minute read

Soccer Football - African Champions League - Quarter Final Second Leg - Mamelodi Sundowns v Al Ahly - Lucas Moripe Stadium, Atteridgeville, South Africa - May 22, 2021 Al Ahly players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Egyptian giants Al Ahly extended their dominance of the African game with another trophy success as they beat Renaissance Berkane of Morocco 2-0 to win the African Super Cup on Friday.

It was a record-extending seventh Super Cup success for Ahly, whose nine titles in the African Champions League make them the continent’s most successful team.

Mohamed Sherif struck the opening goal at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in the Qatari capital with a powerful left foot shot just before the hour.

Substitute Salah Mohsen was put clear and rounded the opposing goalkeeper before scoring into an empty net for the second goal in the 82nd minute.

Ahly were competing as Champions League winners while Berkane won last season’s Confederation Cup – their first major title.

