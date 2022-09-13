Alaphilippe to defend title at World Championships after crash in Vuelta

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Cycling - 2022 Tour de France Presentation - Palais des Congres, Paris, France - October 14, 2021 Julian Alaphilippe during the presentation for the 2022 Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Julian Alaphilippe will defend his road race title at the World Championships in Wollongong, Australia, the French Cycling Federation said on Tuesday, after he dislocated his right shoulder in a crash in the Vuelta a Espana this month.

Alaphilippe's participation had been in doubt after the QuickStep-AlphaVinyl rider suffered a crash in stage 11 on the Vuelta. read more

However, the French federation said Alaphilippe will lead their men's selection at the world championships, set to be held from Sept. 18-25.

Alaphilippe won the world title in 2020 in Imola, Italy and in Leuven, Belgium in 2021.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.