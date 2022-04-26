Alaphilippe in good spirits, still at hospital after crash

Cycling - UCI Road World Championships - Leuven, Belguim - September 26, 2021 France's Julian Alaphilippe celebrates as he crosses the line to win the race REUTERS/Yves Herman

April 26 (Reuters) - French road cyclist Julian Alaphilippe is still in hospital but in good spirits after a freak crash left the world champion with a collapsed lung and broken bones at the Liege-Bastogne-Liege classic, his coach and cousin said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old, who fell into a ditch 62 kilometres from the finish on Sunday, suffered broken ribs and a broken shoulder blade.

"The complexity of his condition means that a period of further observation will be required before a recovery pathway will be decided. He will remain in the hospital in Herentals (Belgium) for the time being," his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team said in a statement.

"He was like an accident victim, he was still in a lot of pain, but he wasn't at all down," Franck Alaphilippe was quoted as saying by French sports daily L'Equipe.

"He made one or two silly remarks, as he is used to doing, and I was happy to see that he had already found his joking side... (but) he's seriously injured, that's clear, and he's disappointed.

"He said to me, 'I almost avoided the tree, and if I had, maybe I could even get back on the bike and race again.' He was very unlucky."

Alaphilippe faces a race against time to be fit for the Tour de France, which starts in Copenhagen on July 1.

"From what I've seen of him, I feel like this episode is going to make him stronger, give him even more mental strength, he's going to be even more determined than before," said Franck Alaphilippe.

"We can't give a resumption date yet, but I'm very optimistic about the rest of the season."

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.