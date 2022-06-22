Alaphilippe set for comeback two months after serious crash

Cycling - UCI Road World Championships - Leuven, Belguim - September 26, 2021 France's Julian Alaphilippe celebrates as he crosses the line to win the race REUTERS/Yves Herman

June 22 (Reuters) - Julian Alaphilippe will return to competition at the French Championships road race on Sunday, two months after a crash left him with a collapsed lung, broken ribs and a broken shoulder blade, his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team said.

World champion Alaphilippe suffered the injuries at the Liege-Bastogne-Liege Monument classic after being caught up in a huge pile-up and falling into a ditch.

Alaphilippe's team mate Remco Evenepoel will headline the QuickStep contingent at the Belgian Championships this weekend.

The 30-year-old Frenchman returned to training on the road last month and said at the time he hoped to participate at the Tour de France, which begins on July 1 in Copenhagen.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

