Alaphilippe treated in ambulance after heavy crash on Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Cycling - 2022 Tour de France Presentation - Palais des Congres, Paris, France - October 14, 2021 Julian Alaphilippe during the presentation for the 2022 Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

April 24 (Reuters) - World champion Julian Alaphilippe was being treated in an ambulance after crashing heavily during the Liege-Bastogne-Liege Monument classic on Sunday.

The Frenchman was involved in a huge pile-up near the front of the main bunch and fell into a ditch, around 62 kilometres from the finish.

French TV channel France 3 reported that the 29-year-old was conscious.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson

