Alaphilippe treated in ambulance after heavy crash on Liege-Bastogne-Liege
April 24 (Reuters) - World champion Julian Alaphilippe was being treated in an ambulance after crashing heavily during the Liege-Bastogne-Liege Monument classic on Sunday.
The Frenchman was involved in a huge pile-up near the front of the main bunch and fell into a ditch, around 62 kilometres from the finish.
French TV channel France 3 reported that the 29-year-old was conscious.
Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson
