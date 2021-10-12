Skip to main content

Albania v Poland World Cup qualifier suspended after crowd trouble

Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - Albania v Poland - Arena Kombetare, Tirana, Albania - October 12, 2021 Poland's Kamil Glik reacts after Karol Swiderski scored their first goal REUTERS/Florion Goga

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The World Cup Group I qualifier between Albania and Poland was suspended after bottles were thrown on the pitch from the crowd in the second half.

The match was interrupted soon after forward Karol Swiderski scored from inside the box following an assist from Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich in the 77th minute.

