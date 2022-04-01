All eyes on Doha as World Cup fates set to be revealed

DOHA, April 1 (Reuters) - The football world gathered in the Qatari capital on Friday in expectant anticipation of the draw for the World Cup finals which will begin at 1600 GMT.

National team coaches, World Cup winning players, Qatari dignitaries and football officials from across the globe will discover the group stage match-ups during a ceremony presented by British actor Idris Elba and broadcaster Reshmin Chowdhury.

The tournament will run from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18 -- the first time soccer's top prize has been competed for in the Middle East.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Fans gathered outside the Doha Exhibition and Conference Centre hoping for a glimpse of some of the big names in attendance, which included former champions such as Germany's Lothar Matthaus, Italian Alessandro Del Piero and Brazilian Cafu.

Hundreds of reporters and broadcast crews from all over the world set up camp inside and around the venue as dusk approached and the searing daytime temperatures eased.

The 29 teams who have secured their place in the finals will be drawn into eight groups of four teams with three 'place holders' for the spots yet to be determined via qualifying games.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.