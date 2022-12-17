All France players start training ahead of World Cup final
DOHA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - France's Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate and Kingsley Coman, who missed training on Friday with a virus, were present at the start of Saturday's session on the eve of the World Cup final clash against Argentina.
The three players started the session, which was open to the media in the first 15 minutes.
Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and left back Theo Hernandez, who also missed training on Friday because of knocks to heir hip and knee respectively, were also on the pitch with the rest of the squad.
