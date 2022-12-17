All France players start training ahead of World Cup final

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - France Training - Al Sadd SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 17, 2022 France's Raphael Varane during training REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

DOHA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - France's Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate and Kingsley Coman, who missed training on Friday with a virus, were present at the start of Saturday's session on the eve of the World Cup final clash against Argentina.

The three players started the session, which was open to the media in the first 15 minutes.

Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and left back Theo Hernandez, who also missed training on Friday because of knocks to heir hip and knee respectively, were also on the pitch with the rest of the squad.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks