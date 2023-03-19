Alonso gets 100th podium after stewards make U-turn on penalty

[1/2] Formula One F1 - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - March 19, 2023 Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso celebrates with a trophy on the podium after finishing third place in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix before he was handed a 10 second time penalty that drops him to fourth place in the final results REUTERS/Rula Rouhana















March 19 (Reuters) - Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso celebrated his 100th Formula One podium on Sunday after Saudi Arabian Grand Prix stewards reversed a penalty decision that had demoted him from third to fourth.

The stewards said in a statement they had reviewed new evidence presented by the team, including video footage showing seven similar previous incidents where teams had not been penalised.

The decision meant Mercedes's George Russell dropped back to fourth from third.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon











