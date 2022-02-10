1 minute read
Alpine skiing-Austria's Strolz wins men's combined gold
YANQING, China, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Johannes Strolz of Austria won the gold medal in the men's combined event at the Winter Olympics on Thursday.
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway took the silver medal and James Crawford of Canada the bronze.
Reporting by Simon Jennings
