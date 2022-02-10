Alpine skiing-Austria's Strolz wins men's combined gold

2022 Beijing Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Men's Alpine Combined Slalom - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - February 10, 2022. Johannes Ewald Strolz of Austria reacts after his run. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

YANQING, China, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Johannes Strolz of Austria won the gold medal in the men's combined event at the Winter Olympics on Thursday.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway took the silver medal and James Crawford of Canada the bronze.

Reporting by Simon Jennings

