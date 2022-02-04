Alpine skiing-Downhill training delayed by high winds

2022 Beijing Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Training - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - February 3, 2022. Strong wind blows upon a gate on the course during training. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

YANQING, China, Feb 4 (Reuters) - High winds forced organisers to delay the start of the men's downhill second training run at the Beijing Games on Friday.

Organisers said they would start the run at midday local time (0400 GMT). There is one more training run scheduled for Saturday before the medal event itself on Sunday.

The women's events get underway on Monday with the giant slalom.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Shri Navaratnam/Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.