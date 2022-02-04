1 minute read
Alpine skiing-Downhill training delayed by high winds
YANQING, China, Feb 4 (Reuters) - High winds forced organisers to delay the start of the men's downhill second training run at the Beijing Games on Friday.
Organisers said they would start the run at midday local time (0400 GMT). There is one more training run scheduled for Saturday before the medal event itself on Sunday.
The women's events get underway on Monday with the giant slalom.
Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Shri Navaratnam/Peter Rutherford
