Alpine skiing-France's Noel wins gold in men's slalom

2022 Beijing Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Men's Slalom Run 2 - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - February 16, 2022. Clement Noel of France celebrates after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

YANQING, China, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Clement Noel of France won the gold medal in the men's slalom event at the Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

Johannes Strolz of Austria took the silver medal and Sebastian Foss-Solevaag of Norway the bronze.

Reporting by Simon Jennings; Editing by Himani Sarkar

