Alpine skiing-France's Noel wins gold in men's slalom
YANQING, China, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Clement Noel of France won the gold medal in the men's slalom event at the Winter Olympics on Wednesday.
Johannes Strolz of Austria took the silver medal and Sebastian Foss-Solevaag of Norway the bronze.
Reporting by Simon Jennings; Editing by Himani Sarkar
