Alpine skiing-Frenchman Noel set for gold in men's slalom

YANQING, China, Feb 16 (Reuters) - France's Clement Noel moved into the gold medal spot in the men's slalom at the Beijing Games on Wednesday after all the top skiers had completed their runs and only outsiders remained.

Noel had an 0.61 seconds advantage over Johannes Strolz of Austria with Norway's Sebastian Foss-Solevaag in the bronze medal position.

