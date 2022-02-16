Skip to main content
Alpine skiing-Frenchman Noel set for gold in men's slalom

2022 Beijing Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Men's Slalom Run 2 - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - February 16, 2022. Clement Noel of France reacts after his run. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

YANQING, China, Feb 16 (Reuters) - France's Clement Noel moved into the gold medal spot in the men's slalom at the Beijing Games on Wednesday after all the top skiers had completed their runs and only outsiders remained.

Noel had an 0.61 seconds advantage over Johannes Strolz of Austria with Norway's Sebastian Foss-Solevaag in the bronze medal position.

Reporting by Simon Jennings; Editing by Peter Rutherford

