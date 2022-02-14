Alpine skiing-Goggia ignores injured knee during training run

YANQING, China, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Defending Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia said she didn't even think about her injured knee during Monday's final training run where she posted the fourth fastest time.

The Italian, who suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury after falling badly in a Jan. 23 World Cup race at Cortina d'Ampezzo, will line up on Tuesday in a bid to repeat her gold medal success from Pyeongchang after a race to return to fitness.

"I didn’t think even in the slightest about my leg today. I think you could see that. I was very focused. It was a good test, the latest confirmation, that after two downhill runs, and so few days after a race injury, I can focus on myself," he said.

Goggia hugged the Italian team staff after the race but was far less euphoric than on her return to the slopes on Saturday.

"Today felt great. I had a nice training run, I was well on my skis and this was the most important thing," she told reporters.

“I was not perfect in some lines in a lot of points during the track especially in the last part I really had a bad turn in the entrance of the flat part.

“Of course, I’m focused on tomorrow and I’m visualising in my head the best downhill that can be. The work with my team on video analysis is going to be vital," she said.

Goggia was on crutches for three days after her crash before beginning an intensive rehabilitation programme.

The reigning World Cup downhill champion and current leader in this season's battle, Goggia skipped the super-G race at these Games to give herself the best chance in her favoured event.

Switzerland's Joana Haehlen was the quickest in Monday's session posting a time of 1:33:18, 0.23 seconds ahead of Germany's Kira Weidle.

Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel was third fastest while American Mikaela Shiffrin was 17th, 1.40 behind Haehlen's time.

Sunday's planned training run was called off because heavy snow.

Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Robert Birsel

