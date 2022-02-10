Alpine skiing-Italy's Sofia Goggia to skip super-G, but compete in downhill

Alpine Skiing - Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom - Soelden, Austria - October 23, 2021 Italy's Sofia Goggia in action during the first run REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

YANQING, China, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Italy's Sofia Goggia, the reigning Olympic downhill champion, will skip the super-G scheduled for Friday but is set to compete in the downhill race at the Beijing Winter Olympics, a spokesman for the Italian team said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old, who injured her leg in a crash at a World Cup race at Cortina d’Ampezzo on Jan. 23, had her first training session in China on Tuesday.

Earlier this week she said she could not guarantee her race schedule after a difficult two weeks since the accident.

She did not take part in an official training run on Wednesday.

The women's downhill race is scheduled for Feb. 15.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Simon Jennings; editing by Richard Pullin

