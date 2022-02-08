Alpine skiing-Mayer set for gold in men's super-G

YANQING, China, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Austria's Matthias Mayer was poised to become the first man to win an Alpine skiing gold medal in three consecutive Olympic Games as he held the lead in the super-G after the top 30 skiers had completed their runs.

Mayer, who won gold in downhill in Sochi in 2014 and super-G in Pyeongchang four years ago, raced down 'The Rock' in a time of 1:19.94 with American Ryan Cochran-Siegle four hundredths of a second behind him. Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was in the bronze medal position.

