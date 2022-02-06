1 minute read
Alpine skiing-Men's downhill postponed due to wind
YANQING, China, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The men's downhill race at the Beijing Olympics was postponed on Sunday due to heavy winds in the upper and middle areas of the course.
Organisers said the opening event of the Alpine competition will now take place on another date, yet to be determined.
Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
