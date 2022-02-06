Alpine skiing-Men's downhill postponed due to wind

2022 Beijing Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Men's Downhill - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - February 6, 2022. An Olympic staff removes a flag along the track on the slope, after the organizers said the event is postponed to another day due to heavy winds. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

YANQING, China, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The men's downhill race at the Beijing Olympics was postponed on Sunday due to heavy winds in the upper and middle areas of the course.

Organisers said the opening event of the Alpine competition will now take place on another date, yet to be determined.

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

