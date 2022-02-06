Alpine skiing-Men's downhill start delayed due to wind

YANQING, China, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The start of the men's downhill race at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday was delayed due to strong wind, organisers said.

Organisers will decide at 11 a.m. local (0300 GMT) whether to make a start at midday.

