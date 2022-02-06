1 minute read
Alpine skiing-Men's downhill start delayed due to wind
YANQING, China, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The start of the men's downhill race at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday was delayed due to strong wind, organisers said.
Organisers will decide at 11 a.m. local (0300 GMT) whether to make a start at midday.
Reporting by Simon Evans, Editing by Peter Rutherford
