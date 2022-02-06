Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Alpine skiing-Men's downhill start delayed due to wind

1 minute read

2022 Beijing Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Training - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - February 4, 2022. Raphael Haaser of Austria during training. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

YANQING, China, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The start of the men's downhill race at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday was delayed due to strong wind, organisers said.

Organisers will decide at 11 a.m. local (0300 GMT) whether to make a start at midday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Simon Evans, Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters