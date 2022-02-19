Alpine skiing-Mixed team parallel event delayed due to high winds

2022 Beijing Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Mixed Team Parallel 1/8 Finals - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - February 19, 2022. An Olympic crew member holding a shovel stands near the two courses after organizers announced a delay to the start of the event. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

YANQING, China, Feb 19 (Reuters) - High winds forced organisers to delay the start of the Alpine mixed team parallel race by at least an hour at the Beijing Games on Saturday.

Organisers said they planned to start the run at 11 a.m. local time (0300 GMT).

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Peter Rutherford

