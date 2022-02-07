1 minute read
Alpine skiing-Swiss Feuz wins men's downhill gold
YANQING, China, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Beat Feuz won the gold medal in the men's downhill at the Beijing Olympics on Monday.
France's Johan Clarey claimed the silver medal, while Austria's Matthias Mayer took bronze.
Reporting by Simon Evans, Editing by Peter Rutherford
