Alpine skiing-Swiss Suter wins women's downhill gold

1 minute read

2022 Beijing Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Women's Downhill - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - February 15, 2022. Corinne Suter of Switzerland after her run. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

YANQING, China, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Corinne Suter won the gold medal in the women's downhill at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday with a time of 1:31:87.

Defending champion Sofia Goggia of Italy was 0.16 seconds behind Suter and took the silver medal with compatriot Nadia Delago claiming bronze.

Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Robert Birsel

