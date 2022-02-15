1 minute read
Alpine skiing-Swiss Suter wins women's downhill gold
YANQING, China, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Corinne Suter won the gold medal in the women's downhill at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday with a time of 1:31:87.
Defending champion Sofia Goggia of Italy was 0.16 seconds behind Suter and took the silver medal with compatriot Nadia Delago claiming bronze.
Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Robert Birsel
