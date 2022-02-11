1 minute read
Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Gut-Behrami wins super-G gold
YANQING, China, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami won the gold medal in the Beijing Olympics women's super-G on Friday.
Austrian Mirjam Puchner won the silver medal while another Swiss skier, Michelle Gisin took bronze.
Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Shri Navaratnam
