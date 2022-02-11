Skip to main content
Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Gut-Behrami wins super-G gold

1 minute read
1/3

2022 Beijing Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Women's Super-G - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - February 11, 2022. Lara Gut-behrami of Switzerland reacts after her run. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

YANQING, China, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami won the gold medal in the Beijing Olympics women's super-G on Friday.

Austrian Mirjam Puchner won the silver medal while another Swiss skier, Michelle Gisin took bronze.

Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Shri Navaratnam

