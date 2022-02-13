Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Odermatt wins men's giant slalom

2022 Beijing Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Men's Giant Slalom Run 2 - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - February 13, 2022. Marco Odermatt of Switzerland reacts after his run. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

YANQING, China, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Marco Odermatt won the gold medal in the men's giant slalom on Sunday with a combined time of 2:09:35.

Slovenia's Zan Kranjec took silver, 0.19 seconds off the winning time, with France's Mathieu Faivre taking bronze.

Reporting by Simon Evans, Editing by Peter Rutherford

