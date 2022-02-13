1 minute read
Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Odermatt wins men's giant slalom
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
YANQING, China, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Marco Odermatt won the gold medal in the men's giant slalom on Sunday with a combined time of 2:09:35.
Slovenia's Zan Kranjec took silver, 0.19 seconds off the winning time, with France's Mathieu Faivre taking bronze.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Simon Evans, Editing by Peter Rutherford
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.