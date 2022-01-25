Alpine skiing-U.S. medal hope Johnson to miss Games due to injury

Dec 5, 2021; Lake Louise, Alberta, CAN; Breezy Johnson of the United States reacts after her run during women's Super G race at the Lake Louise Audi FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Lake Louise. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Olympic downhill medal contender Breezy Johnson will miss the Beijing Winter Games due to a knee injury sustained in a crash, she said on Tuesday.

The withdrawal of American Johnson from the Feb. 4-20 Olympics came with the participation of defending downhill champion Sofia Goggia in doubt after the Italian suffered a knee injury. read more

"It was a large chunk of cartilage that is partially dislodged. I was given the option to try to compete on it. But I don't think that that is realistic or smart. I could do more damage and I certainly don't think I will be skiing my best," Johnson said on social media.

"I wanted so badly to realize my dream of becoming an Olympic Champion. To bask in the glow of that sunset. But the reality is that the risks, and there are always risks, are no longer worth it."

Johnson, who turned 26 last week, finished seventh in the downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ed Osmond

