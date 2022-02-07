Alpine skiing-American O'Brien crashes in giant slalom

2022 Beijing Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Women's Giant Slalom Run 2 - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - February 7, 2022. Nina O'Brien of the United States falls during her run. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

YANQING, China, Feb 7 (Reuters) - American Nina O'Brien suffered a bad crash during the second run of the women's giant slalom race at the Beijing Olympics on Monday.

O'Brien appeared to collide with the penultimate gate and crashed over the line, lying in a crumpled heap in the finish area.

She was treated by at least four medics as the race was temporarily halted before being carried off on a stretcher.

"Nina O'Brien crashed into the finish but she is alert and responsive," a U.S. team spokesperson said.

"She is very tough and was calm. She's a fighter. She was worried about delaying the race. And also she wanted to know how fast she was skiing."

Reporting by Simon Jennings and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.