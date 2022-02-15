1 minute read
Alpine skiing-Women's downhill pushed back by 30 mins due to wind
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
YANQING, China, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The start of the Beijing Olympics women's downhill race will be delayed by 30 minutes due to high winds, officials said.
The race is now set kick off at 11:30 a.m. local time (0330 GMT) on Tuesday, organisers said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Richard Pullin
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.