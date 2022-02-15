Alpine skiing-Women's downhill pushed back by 30 mins due to wind

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics logo is pictured in an installation near the Main Media Center (MMC), in Beijing, China February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

YANQING, China, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The start of the Beijing Olympics women's downhill race will be delayed by 30 minutes due to high winds, officials said.

The race is now set kick off at 11:30 a.m. local time (0330 GMT) on Tuesday, organisers said.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Richard Pullin

