Alpine skiing-Women's downhill training cancelled due to snow

YANQING, China, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The second training session for the women's downhill race at the Beijing Winter Olympics was cancelled on Sunday due to snowfall, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said.

Training was due to start at 11:00 a.m. local time (0200 GMT). The race is scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

"Due to the snowfall the jury together with the organisers have decided to cancel today's downhill training," FIS said in a statement on Telegram.

The men's giant slalom event is still going ahead, FIS said, although due to the snow the start intervals for the first group of racers have been lowered to one minute, 45 seconds, from two minutes.

