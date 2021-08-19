Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas

1 minute read

Boxing - Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs news conference - Mexico City, Mexico - March 1, 2019 Middleweight boxer Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez of Mexico attends a news conference to promote his upcoming fight against Daniel Jacobs of the U.S. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Saul "Canelo" Alvarez confirmed that he will face Caleb "Sweethands" Plant for the undisputed super middleweight title on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas.

Mexican Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) holds three 168-pound titles (WBC, WBA and WBO) while American Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) owns the fourth, the IBF.

"This Nov 6th we'll put Mexican boxing on top," Alvarez wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

"Going for the missing belt!"

Both boxers dominated in their opponents in their most recent fights.

Alvarez claimed his third title when Billy Joe Saunders' corner threw in the towel in the eighth round of their May bout.

Plant successfully defended his title with a unanimous decision win over Caleb Truax in January.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 12:19 AM UTC

Greek government pushes back on Tsitsipas' vaccine comments

A spokesman for the Greek government has pushed back on Stefanos Tsitsipas' comments in which he said he would only get vaccinated for COVID-19 if it became mandatory to compete in tennis.

Sports
Western & Southern Open to match Osaka's prize money pledge for Haiti
Sports
Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas
Sports
Already crowned 'the greatest', Felix takes a victory lap
Sports
MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani pitches, belts 40th homer in Angels' win