Alvarez to face England's Ryder in Mexico for undisputed crown

MEXICO CITY, March 14 (Reuters) - Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will defend his undisputed super middleweight title against England's John Ryder in May in Guadalajara, Mexico, he said on Tuesday.

It will be the first time in more than 11 years that Alvarez has fought at home since stopping Kermit Cintron in five rounds in Mexico City to retain his WBO lightweight world title.

"I will be defending my titles in Jalisco this coming May 6 at Akron Stadium against John Ryder," Canelo said in a post on Instagram.

The Mexican retained his undisputed crown for the second time by defeating bitter Kazakhstan rival Gennadiy Golovkin in their trilogy clash in Las Vegas last September, before undergoing wrist surgery in November.

"I'm coming back from surgery and I feel great, more motivated than ever; watch out for that," Alvarez told a news conference.

"I started sparring last week, the idea is to get confidence in my hand and start hitting hard ... I always go out to try to knock out and this will be no exception," he added.

The 32-year-old four-weight world champion will make an emotional return to his hometown for his 63rd career fight as he approaches his 18th year as a professional.

