Amar’e Stoudemire arrested on domestic violence battery charge















December 18 - Six-time NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested Saturday night in Miami and charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic violence battery after allegedly hitting his daughter.

The Miami Herald said Stoudemire was taken into custody at his Miami residence. The girl, who is a minor, told police that Stoudemire accused her of giving "attitude" to her grandmother, and he slapped her in the face, punched her in the jaw and hit her in other areas of her left side, according to the police report, which was obtained by the newspaper.

The ex-wife of Stoudemire told police that her daughter contacted her via text message and asked her mother to pick her up from her father's house, where she was with her two brothers. According to the Herald, the girl included a photo of herself crying with "blood running down her face."

The Herald said Stoudemire was released on $1,500 bail and was given a pretrial no-contact order. He is due in court on Jan. 17.

The Phoenix Suns selected Stoudemire, now 40, with the ninth overall pick of the 2002 NBA Draft. The Rookie of the Year in 2002-03, the 6-foot-10 Stoudemire played with Phoenix (2002-10), the New York Knicks (2010-15), Dallas Mavericks (2015) and Miami Heat (2015-16).

He averaged 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds in 846 career games.

Stoudemire most recently worked as a Brooklyn Nets assistant player development coach.

