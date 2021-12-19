American Brady pulls out of Australian Open due to injury

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Tennis - Women's Singles - Round 1 - Ariake Tennis Park - Tokyo, Japan - July 25, 2021. Jennifer Brady of the United States in action during her first round match against Camila Giorgi of Italy REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Jennifer Brady, the 2021 Australian Open runner-up, has withdrawn from next month's Melbourne Park Grand Slam due to a foot injury, tournament organisers said on Sunday.

American Brady reached her first Grand Slam final in February when she lost to Naomi Osaka in straight sets at Rod Laver Arena. read more

The world number 25 has not played since retiring from her second-round match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati in August.

Brady is the latest high-profile player to miss the Jan. 17-30 Australian Open, with world number four Karolina Pliskova, Grand Slam champions Serena Williams, Bianca Andreescu and Roger Federer also absent. read more

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

