American DeChambeau wants to end dispute with Koepka, says coach

Aug 29, 2021; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Bryson DeChambeau walks the fairway during the second playoff hole of the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Sept 20 (Reuters) - American Bryson DeChambeau wants to end to his long-running feud with four-time major winner and U.S. team mate Brooks Koepka, his coach Mike Schy said.

DeChambeau has been involved in public rows with Koepka for more than a year, with U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker having to step in last month to broker peace between them.

Koepka once called out DeChambeau for slow play, while DeChambeau made fun of Koepka's physique in a magazine interview.

The feud picked up steam following a leaked interview Koepka recorded with the Golf Channel in May. As DeChambeau walked behind the camera, Koepka rolled his eyes and made obvious his distaste for the player. read more

"Whether or not they are both doing it to maximise their global profile, Bryson wants it over," Schy told the Times newspaper on Monday. "Move on. The bottom line is two big egos."

Schy said DeChambeau can give the impression that he is a "little selfish" because of his mannerisms but the 28-year-old is trying his best to contribute to the U.S. team as they prepare for this week's Ryder Cup.

World number seven DeChambeau will make his second appearance at the Ryder Cup, a biennial team competition between the United States and Europe, which will be held at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from Friday.

"He loves team play. At times, when he's struggling, it can look a little selfish, but the reality is he is doing his best to contribute," Schy said.

Schy said that DeChambeau, who won last year's U.S. Open, "loves representing his country" and was disappointed to miss the Tokyo Olympics after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The 2021 Ryder Cup was originally scheduled for last year but pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Europe are defending champions after winning in 2018.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.