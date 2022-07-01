American Isner holds all the aces - 13,729 and counting

Jun 29, 2022; London, United Kingdom; John Isner (USA) returns a shot during his second round match against Andy Murray (GBR) on day three at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - American John Isner broke the all-time record for serving aces on Friday early in his Wimbledon third-round match against Italian youngster Jannik Sinner.

Needing five aces to beat Ivo Karlovic's leading mark of 13,728, the 37-year-old Isner sent three hurtling past Sinner in the first game and three more in the second.

The record-breaking delivery was clocked at 130mph.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Isner, who stands six foot 10, served 36 while knocking out twice former champion Andy Murray in the previous round after which he spoke of his pride at being in a position to overtake Karlovic.

"It's actually really cool. It's something I'm really proud of," Isner said. "I will be the all-time leader. I'll keep playing, keep adding to my total... I don't know if (the record) will get broken. I could be up there for a long time."

The ATP began record-keeping in 1991.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.