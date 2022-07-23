American Norman finally lands 400m gold

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Men's 400 Metres - Final - Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. - July 22, 2022 Michael Norman of the U.S. celebrates after winning the men's 400 metres final REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

EUGENE, Ore., July 22 (Reuters) - Michael Norman finally delivered on the big stage on Friday as he produced a command performance to win gold against a stacked field in the World Championships 400 metres final and continue the American gold rush on home soil.

Norman has had a succession of disappointments in recent seasons and was under massive pressure after coming into the race as the fastest in the world this year, but he held his form in a charge to the line to triumph in 44.29 seconds.

"I was extremely determined to win it for the fans in the stadium, you guys are the best," said Norman.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Kirani James of Grenada took silver in 44.48 while Matthew Hudson-Smith, who has had a wretched time with injuries in recent years, collected bronze in 44.66 for Britain.

Only three men have broken 10 seconds for the 100m, 20 seconds for the 200m and 44 seconds for the 400m and two of them – Norman and South Africa’s Wayde van Niekerk – were in Friday’s final.

Newly-crowned 100m champion Fred Kerley is the other.

World record holder Van Niekerk, short of racing after a series of injuries, was unable to threaten, finishing fifth, but there were plenty of others breathing down Norman's neck.

After a stellar college career, the American was favourite ahead of the last World Championships but, hampered by a hamstring injury, did not make the final. Hoping to make amends at the Tokyo Olympics he finished fifth in the final.

This year he has been in great form and went sub-44 seconds twice on the same Hayward Field track in May and June, piling on the expectation.

There was little between the leading four men coming off the final bend but Norman had a metre on James and held it all the way home.

The silver gives James a neat collection of gold, silver and bronzes from both the World Championships and the Olympics.

Long-striding Hudson-Smith, a former European junior champion, also maintained his form to hold off American Champion Allison for third.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.