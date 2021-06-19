Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

American Ryan Crouser breaks shot put world record

1 minute read
1/2

Jun 18, 2021; Eugene, OR, USA; Ryan Crouser throws a meet-record 75-2 (22.92M) for the top mark in the shot put qualifying during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

June 18 (Reuters) - Ryan Crouser toppled the men's shot put world record on Friday with a 23.37-metre throw on the first night of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

The 28-year-old reigning Olympic champion exceeded fellow American Randy Barnes' previous record of 23.12, which had stood for more than 30 years, electrifying the crowd inside Eugene, Oregon's, Hayward Field.

The 6-foot, 7-inch Crouser let out a roar as he rocketed the ball nearly out of the sector on his fourth throw and thrust his hands aloft in triumph, his spot in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics guaranteed.

The achievement brought a jolt of excitement as the U.S. trials began, with hopefuls across track and field disciplines vying for spots on Team USA with the year-delayed Tokyo Games set to begin in July.

Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 2:37 AM UTCBland, Henley share halfway lead at U.S. Open

The unlikely pair of Richard Bland and Russell Henley shared the halfway lead at the U.S. Open on Friday as Phil Mickelson trailed by seven shots in the one major he needs to win to complete the career grand slam.

SportsAmerican Ryan Crouser breaks shot put world record
SportsNo spectators 'least risky' option for Tokyo 2020, experts say
SportsMLB roundup: D-backs take record 23rd consecutive road loss
SportsEngland given reality check by gutsy Scotland in stalemate