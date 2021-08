American Stewart sets 100m backstroke short-course world record

Aug 29 (Reuters) - American Coleman Stewart broke swimming's 100 metres backstroke short-course world record with a time of 48.33 seconds at the International Swimming League (ISL) meet in Naples, Italy, on Sunday.

The previous record of 48.58 seconds was set by Russian Kliment Kolesnikov in November last year at the ISL finals in Budapest.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris

