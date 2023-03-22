Ancelotti a 'big possibility' for Brazil job - Ederson















March 22 (Reuters) - The uncertainty over who will become Brazil's next coach has caused anxiety among the squad, goalkeeper Ederson said, adding that he and his team mates had discussed the "big possibility" of Carlo Ancelotti taking the top job.

Tite exited the role after Brazil went out of the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar. Brazil's federation issued a statement in February denying a report they had reached a verbal agreement with Ancelotti, who is under contract at Real Madrid until 2024.

"There is a big possibility that he comes," Ederson told reporters ahead of Brazil's game against Morocco on March 25.

The Manchester City keeper said he had spoken with some Brazilian players who have played under Ancelotti at Real Madrid including Casemiro, Vinicius Jr and Eder Militao.

"What I've been told about him is that he's an exceptional coach, that everyone in the group likes, he's a guy who has a very successful career, just look at his CV. We will see in the near future if he will be here or not.

"I hope we can have a new coach quickly. I feel the anticipation too because there's too much speculation. Is it a Brazilian or a foreign coach? We are also living in a phase of anxiety."

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.