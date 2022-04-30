Anderson keen to return to test team under new captain Stokes

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Burnley - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - March 12, 2022 England cricketer James Anderson at the stadium before the match REUTERS/David Klein

April 30 (Reuters) - England's fast bowler, James Anderson, said he would like to return to the test team under new captain Ben Stokes after being controversially dropped from the squad.

Anderson and Stuart Broad, England's all-time leading test wicket takers with 1,177 wickets between them, were left out of the 16-man squad for the three-test tour of the West Indies in March, which the team lost 1-0.

Rob Key, the newly appointed managing director of the England cricket board, told Sky Sports this week that the duo could feature for England this summer and were keen to be involved.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Stuart and I were hoping our careers weren't over. So it's nice to hear there's a chance," Anderson told the BBC.

"It still means we've got to put in some performances here with our counties to prove that we're playing well enough to get in that final 11.

"Because of the situation and not having people in these roles, you're just so unsure of what's going to happen. So now having that clarity is really nice."

England unveiled Stokes as their test captain on Thursday, hoping for a swift turnaround after a tame end this month to Joe Root's five years in charge.

Stokes' first assignment will be a two-match home series in June against New Zealand.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.