Anderson reaches 1,000 first-class wickets with haul for Lancashire

Cricket - Second Test - England v New Zealand - Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham, Britain - June 11, 2021 England's James Anderson in action Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

July 5 (Reuters) - England seamer James Anderson reached another milestone in a storied career as he picked up his 1,000th first-class wicket while playing for Lancashire in a County Championship match against Kent on Monday.

Anderson, who turns 39 at the end of the month, reached the landmark during an impressive new-ball spell when he had Heino Kuhn caught behind by Dane Vilas.

The wicket was taken from the end bearing his name at Old Trafford and completed his 51st first-class, five-wicket haul as he claimed 5 for 3 in his first seven overs.

Anderson becomes just the 14th player to claim 1,000 first-class wickets this century and just the fifth paceman after Andy Caddick (2005), Martin Bicknell (2004), Devon Malcolm (2002) and Wasim Akram (2001).

Already the most prolific fast bowler in test cricket, Anderson has 617 wickets in 162 matches for England at an average of 26.67.

Having struggled with niggling injuries in recent years, Anderson is currently preparing for a five-match home test series against India starting Aug. 4, before visiting Australia in a bid to reclaim the Ashes in December.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.