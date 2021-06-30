Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Andreescu fails to break Wimbledon jinx after defeat by Cornet

2 minute read
1/2

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 30, 2021 France's Alize Cornet shakes hands with Canada's Bianca Andreescu after winning their first round match REUTERS/Paul Childs

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Bianca Andreescu has yet to find her grasscourt feet as the Canadian fifth seed once again lost in the first round at Wimbledon after being walloped 6-2 6-1 by French nemesis Alize Cornet on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old became the highest women's seed to perish at this year's grasscourt major after Cornet capitalised on 34 unforced errors from Andreescu to leave the 2019 U.S. Open champion still searching for her first win at the championships.

Andreescu, who was also beaten by the 58th-ranked Frenchwoman less than two weeks ago on grass in Berlin, struggled to hit anything on target and even luck deserted her on Court Two.

At match point, Cornet mis-hit a lob with her racket at full stretch while she charged across the back of the court and both players were left bemused as the ball clipped the corner of the baseline to end Andreescu's ordeal.

Cornet will hope her win over the fifth seed gives her the springboard she needs to do well at Wimbledon because in 13 previous appearances, she has only made it as far as the fourth round once.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 7:12 AM UTCHawks pull level with Bucks as Giannis Antetokounmpo exits injured

Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams said he found out one hour before tipoff that he would be starting a playoff game for the first time in his 16-year NBA career.

SportsMLB roundup: Rockies' German Marquez flirts with no-hitter
SportsWimbledon day three
SportsAndreescu fails to break Wimbledon jinx after defeat by Cornet
SportsWimbledon ends in tears for injured Serena