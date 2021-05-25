NFL Football - Super Bowl LV - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, U.S. - February 7, 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Antonio Brown celebrates scoring their third touchdown REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wide receiver Antonio Brown passed his physical Tuesday morning and officially signed on for a second season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The exam had been delayed by Brown's recent knee surgery.

Brown agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $6.25 million with the Buccaneers last month, but the deal had been on hold until he passed his physical.

Brown, 32, played in eight games for the Bucs during the 2020 regular season, catching 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns. A knee injury in the playoffs kept him out of the NFC Championship Game, but he returned to catch five passes for 22 yards and a touchdown in the 31-9 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

For his career, Brown has 886 catches for 11,746 yards and 79 touchdowns over 11 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2010-18), New England Patriots (2019) and Buccaneers.

A lawsuit was filed against Brown last week related to an altercation with a moving truck driver in January 2020.

He recently settled a civil suit with his former trainer, Brittany Taylor, who accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2017 and 2018.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.