Antonio Brown: Removing jersey 'probably wasn't necessary'

2022-01-11 21:03:07 GMT+00:00 - Newly exiled Antonio Brown said his bizarre exit from a game last week in which he removed his pads and jersey during live action "probably wasn't necessary."

Brown made the comments Monday to TMZ while he signed autographs on his way into a Los Angeles restaurant to dine with Kanye West.

"It probably wasn't necessary or professional," Brown said in response to questions.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Brown late last week following his decision to make an abrupt exit during the third quarter of Tampa's Week 17 win against the New York Jets.

Brown would later say the Buccaneers forced him to play hurt and covered up facts related to his injury, an accusation that coach Bruce Arians forcefully debunked Thursday, the day the team officially released Brown.

The Bucs (13-4) host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in an NFC wild card game.

