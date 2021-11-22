Any decision on German boycott of China's Olympics is for next govt - spokesperson

A woman walks past the Beijing 2022 logo that is seen outside the headquarters of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Shougang Park, the site of a former steel mill, in Beijing, China, November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Any decision on whether Germany will boycott next year's Winter Olympics in China next year will be made by the next government, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

There have been calls from human rights groups for a boycott over China's record on human rights.

The Social Democrats, the Greens and the liberal Free Demcrats are currently in negotiations on forming a new government and are expected to take over from acting Chancelloir Angela Merkel's conservative-led government next month.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Thomas Escritt

