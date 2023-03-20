Araujo to miss Uruguay friendlies due to thigh injury















March 20 (Reuters) - Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo will miss Uruguay's friendly matches due to a thigh injury sustained in Sunday's LaLiga win against Real Madrid, the club said on Monday.

The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) announced that midfielder Sebastian Caceres has been called up to replace Araujo for the games against Japan on March 24 and South Korea on March 28.

"Tests carried out this morning have revealed that Ronald Araujo has a left adductor injury. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability," Barcelona said in a statement.

Araujo has been a key player for Barca as they lead the LaLiga standings by 12 points with 12 games remaining.

Uruguay coach Marcelo Broli has already had to make changes to his 23-man squad for the matches this month.

Jonathan Rodriguez of Liga MX side America replaced Liverpool's injured forward Darwin Nunez and Montevideo Wanderers' Diego Hernandez came in for Flamengo's injured Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

Reporting by Angelica Medina in Mexico City Editing by Christian Radnedge











