SportsArbitrator rules Fury must face Wilder, jeopardizing Joshua fight-reports

Reuters
2 minute read

A big money heavyweight fight between British champion Tyson Fury and compatriot Anthony Joshua was thrown into doubt on Monday after an American arbitrator ordered Fury to face American Deontay Wilder, according to media reports.

The highly anticipated third bout between Fury and Wilder was pushed back last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Briton stopped Wilder in the seventh round of their February 2020 match to remain undefeated through 31 fights.

After months of arbitration between the two, Judge Daniel Weinstein has ruled that the pair must have their rematch before Sept. 15, the Daily Star reported.

Attempts to reach Weinstein were not successful.

The ruling jeopardizes a long-awaited title showdown between Fury and Joshua, the world's top two heavyweights, which was announced last week for Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia. read more

Sports

