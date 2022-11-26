Argentina and Mexico fire blanks in feisty first half















LUSAIL, Qatar, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Argentina and Mexico were goalless at the break after a feisty but scrappy opening period, with both sides lacking a touch of composure and quality in the final third in Saturday's Group C clash at a raucous Lusail Stadium.

Mexico forward Alexis Vega drew a diving save from Emiliano Martinez from a dangerous free-kick just before the break, while the closest Argentina came was when Lionel Messi nodded wide and Lautaro Martinez sent his header over the crossbar.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma; Editing by Ken Ferris











