Sports

Argentina select three Premier League players for World Cup qualifiers

1 minute read
Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Play Off Second Leg - Tottenham Hotspur v Pacos de Ferreira - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - August 26, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has called up three Premier League players for next month's World Cup qualifiers despite the South American country remaining on Britain's COVID-19 travel 'red list'.

Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero along with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez have been named in the 30-man squad for 2022 qualifiers against Paraguay (away), Uruguay and Peru (both home) from Oct. 8-15.

Arrivals from red list countries must quarantine for 10 days and the three would therefore miss Premier League games on the weekend of Oct. 16-17.

In August, the Premier League refused to release players headed to countries on the UK's red list due to strict quarantine rules on their return.

Last month, a World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil was suspended after Brazilian health authorities accused a number of Premier League players of violating the country's COVID-19 quarantine rules. read more

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

