Factbox: Argentina v Australia World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds















Dec 1 (Reuters) - Argentina play Australia in the last 16 at the World Cup in Al Rayyan on Saturday.

When: Saturday, Dec. 3, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET)

Where: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

Capacity: 45,032

Odds(after 90 minutes):

Argentina win: 2/11

Australia win: 16/1

Draw: 11/2

Key stats:

* Argentina have played eight round of 16 matches since the current tournament format was introduced in 1986, losing only to Romania in 1994 and eventual champions France four years ago.

* Including two in Qatar, Argentina forward Leo Messi has scored eight World Cup goals over five tournaments since 2006. None of them have been in knockout matches.

* Australia have played only one previous last 16 match in their six visits to the World Cup, losing 1-0 to Italy courtesy of a controversial penalty in 2006.

* Australia did not concede a goal in their last two group matches in Qatar, their first clean sheets since their maiden trip to the finals in 1974.

Previous meetings:

* Argentina have played Australia seven times since 1988, winning five, drawing one and losing one. The teams have never met at the World Cup finals but Argentina won a two-legged intercontinental playoff to qualify for the 1994 tournament.

)

Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.