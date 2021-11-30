Argentine referee accuses player of threatening to kill him

Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Palmeiras v Delfin - Allianz Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - December 2, 2020 Referee Dario Herrera during the match Pool via REUTERS/Alexandre Schneider

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A referee in Argentina's first division has accused a Lanus player of threatening to kill him if he ever officiates their games again, according to a report the referee filed with police.

The alleged incident happened during a game between Lanus and Racing on Monday night, which home side Racing won 3-1 to extend Lanus' winless run to four games.

According to the police report seen by Reuters, referee Dario Herrera accused Lanus striker Lautaro Acosta of using foul language and saying to him: "You're corrupt... if you ever referee us again I am going to kill you."

The police report was filed after the game in Avellaneda, a suburb of Buenos Aires.

An aide to Lanus club's president said they had no comment on the issue. Acosta did not respond to a request for comment.

The Argentine Association of Referees called for an "exemplary sanction" against the 33-year-old former Sevilla, Racing Santander and Boca Juniors player.

"This can't keep happening, it's inconceivable what Acosta did," the association's director Federico Beligoy said on Argentine television.

Reporting by Ramiro Scandolo in Buenos Aires; writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

